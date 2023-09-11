FACT CHECK: X Video Falsely Claims Vedic Chant Was Recited At The White House

A video shared on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, purports to show a Vedic chant being recited at the White House.

“Shri Rudram Stotram” was recited at the White House in America. It is impossible to imagine that Americans can pronounce it so clearly.

Is it a great pride? “Sri Rudram Stotram” was recited by Jeffrey Arhardt at the White House.

Verdict: False

The video, which was originally published on Facebook, shows a Vedic chant being recited in Croatia in 2018.

Fact Check:

“‘Shri Rudram Stotram’ was recited at the White House in America. It is impossible to imagine that Americans can pronounce it so clearly. Is it a great pride? ‘Sri Rudram Stotram’ was recited by Jeffrey Arhardt at the White House. Close your eyes and listen quietly. Awesome,” the X video’s caption purports.

The claim is false, however. The video, which was originally published on Facebook, shows a Vedic chant being recited in Croatia in 2018. “Shri Rudram and Chamakam performed by 400+ Europeans in Croatia. The European Veda association would be performing this across many places in Europe for world peace,” the Facebook video’s caption purports.

The details shared via the video’s caption appear to match that of a March 2018 event held in Croatia, according to the Veda Union’s website. The website’s tagline indicates the Veda Union is dedicated to “uniting Europe through the Vedas.”

Likewise, the claim is neither referenced on the White House’s website nor its verified social media accounts. In addition, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports suggesting the White House held an event in which a Vedic chant was recited.

Wikipedia indicates that “Shri Rudram” is a Vedic chant that honors the Rigvedic deity Rudra. (RELATED: Did An ADL Event Feature Balloons That Read ‘No Place For Whites’?)

Check Your Fact has contacted both the White House and the Veda Union for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.