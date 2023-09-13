FACT CHECK: No Evidence Drone Attack Launched From Estonia Or Latvia

A post shared on Facebook claims that a drone attack on a Russian airbase was launched from Estonia or Latvia.



Verdict: Misleading

There is no evidence that the attack was launched from Estonia or Latvia. Both countries denied the claim.

Fact Check:

At least four Russian transport aircraft were damaged or destroyed by a drone attack on Russia’s Pskov airbase on Aug.29, according to The Drive. The attack came as drones hit other parts of Russia, such as Bryansk, BBC News reported.

Social media users are claiming that the attack originated from Latvia or Estonia. One user wrote Pskov is located about 700km from the Ukrainian border, about 200km from the Belorussian border, about 60km from the Latvian border, and about 30km from the Estonian border. Some sources are alleging that the drone swarm came from the west, meaning they were launched from Latvia or Estonia. NATO must be getting desperate.”

There is, however, no evidence that the attack came from either country. A Ukrainian government official told BBC News that Ukraine was behind the attack. Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine’s intelligence chief, told The Drive that the attack originated from inside Russia.

In addition, the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine (called HUR or GUR) released drone footage showing part of the attack.

Estonia’s government denied the claim in a statement to Newsweek. Latvia’s Defense Ministry also denied the claim it was involved in the attack, according to LSM.