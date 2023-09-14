FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show Missile Hitting Pentagon On 9/11

Elias Atienza | Senior Reporter

A video shared on Instagram claims to show a missile hitting the Pentagon on September 11, 2001.

Verdict: False

There was no missile. Video released in 2006 shows American Airlines Flight 77 hitting the Pentagon.

Fact Check:

The U.S. government commemorated the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, which killed 2,977 people, according to The Associated Press. Social media users, though, have been spreading claims that it was a missile that hit the Pentagon.

Well, newly released footage of a camera overlooking the Pentagon appears to show none other than a missile hitting the Pentagon,” the video’s caption reads in part.

There was no missile. Pentagon security footage shows American Airlines Flight 77 hitting the Pentagon. The footage was published in 2006 by The Associated Press after the conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch sued for its release.

The 9/11 Commission Report states that American Airlines Flight 77 hit the Pentagon after being hijacked. The terrorist attack killed all 64 people on board the plane and 125 people at the Pentagon, per the report. The Federal Bureau of Investigation also published photos of the plane debris. (RELATED: Did The Atlantic Publish An Article On 9/11 ‘Bigotry?’)

Check Your Fact previously debunked claims that no planes were used in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Elias Atienza

Senior Reporter
Follow Elias on Twitter Have a fact check suggestion? Send ideas to [email protected].

