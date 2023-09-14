FACT CHECK: X Video Falsely Purports Donald Trump Appeared On ‘Soul Train’

A video shared on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, purports to show former Republican President Donald Trump dancing on an episode of “Soul Train.”

That time trump was on Soul Train😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uvKzSAmOPv — Karactekus 2.0 also known as Brown Gravy😂 (@Mobley13Tony) September 9, 2023

Verdict: False

There is no evidence to suggest the man dancing in the video clip is Trump.

Fact Check:

Trump filed a motion to dismiss charges accusing him of election interference in 2020 in Fulton County, Georgia on Monday, according to NBC News. Trump and 18 others were indicted last month on a variety of charges, including allegedly violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, the outlet reported.

“That time trump [sic] was on Soul Train,” the X video, viewed over 1,000 times, purports. In the video, a Caucasian man with a mullet and a light-colored suit can be seen dancing.

There is no evidence to suggest the man dancing in the video clip is Trump, however. A longer clip of the episode of “Soul Train” published via YouTube does not name Trump as the man in the video. The episode originally aired in May 1987 and features R&B artist Nona Hendryx’s song, “Why Should I Cry,” according to the video’s description.

The episode, which aired during the show’s 16th season, also does not list Trump among its guests, according to Wikipedia.

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports suggesting Trump ever appeared on the show. If the claim was actually true, multiple media outlets would’ve covered it, yet none have. (RELATED: Viral Video Falsely Claims Donald Trump Canceled His 2024 Presidential Run)

In addition, Trump, who was already a public figure back in the 1980s, does not bear any resemblance to the man dancing in the video. A keyword search using Trump’s name and the year 1987 generates multiple images of him with a short haircut and a larger physique than the man in the video.

Although the claim is false, the former Republican President is known for dancing to the Village People’s song “YMCA” at his campaign rallies.

Check Your Fact has contacted a Trump spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.