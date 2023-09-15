FACT CHECK: No, Disney World Is Not Selling Park Tickets For Pets

A video shared on TikTok claims Disney World is selling park tickets for pets.

Verdict: False

The claim was posted by a satirical account.

Fact Check:

Disney is holding initial talks about selling its ABC network to local TV station owner Nexstar Media Group Inc., according to Bloomberg. In July, Disney CEO Bob Iger stated that the company might sell some of its traditional TV assets that have become unprofitable due to the popularity of streaming services, New York Post reported.

A TikTok video claims that for $200, Disney World guests can buy tickets for their pets. This alleged list of pets includes dogs, cats, guinea pigs, horses and rats.

Some users in the comments believed this to be true. “My question is what about service dogs? Do we now have to pay for them to get in or is that going to be included in our ticket,” one comment reads. “Do I have to have my dog trained?” reads another.

This claim is inaccurate, however. The TikTok was posted by an account called Mouse Trap News, whose bio reads, “Real Disney News That is 100% FAKE.”

The bio also includes a link to its website, where its “About” page reads, “Mouse Trap News is the world’s best satire site. We write fake stories about Disney Parks stuff. From Disney Park announcements to Disney Hotel and resort news to made-up Disney partnerships, you can be assured that anything you read here is not true, real, or accurate, but it is fun.”

There are no credible news reports to corroborate the claim. Only service animals are permitted in theme parks, according to Disney’s website. (RELATED: Is Disney World Replacing The American Flag With The LGBTQ+ Pride Flag In June 2023?)



Check Your Fact has reached out to Disney for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.