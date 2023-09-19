FACT CHECK: Was Lauren Boebert Kicked Out Of A Recent Event Because She Refused To Stop Vaping Near A Pregnant Woman?

A post shared on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, claims Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert was purportedly kicked out of a recent event after she allegedly refused to stop vaping near a pregnant woman.

Lauren Boebert vaped next to a pregnant woman and refused to stop — that’s part of why she was kicked out of the movie theater. Vaping around a pregnant woman can cause the death of the fetus or cause them to be stillborn. But sure, Lauren, tell us again how you’re “pro-life.” — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) September 15, 2023

Verdict: True

Multiple complaints were made about Boebert’s behavior, including that she was vaping, according to Insider, the Denver Post, and an incident report shared with Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

Boebert’s campaign manager, Drew Sexton, denied allegations she’d been vaping at a recent performance of “Beetlejuice,” saying fog machines and electronic cigarettes were used during the show, according to Politico. Boebert reportedly attended the performance with her rumored boyfriend and Democratic bar owner, Quinn Gallagher, the Daily Mail reported.

“Lauren Boebert vaped next to a pregnant woman and refused to stop — that’s part of why she was kicked out of the movie theater,” the X post, shared by lawyer Tristan Snell, purports.

The claim is true. Business Insider reported that Boebert was kicked out of the Sept. 10 performance of the musical, “Beetlejuice” at the Buell Theatre in Colorado. According to the outlet, a pregnant woman sitting behind Boebert asked her to stop vaping, but the Republican Congresswoman refused. The woman, whose identity was not disclosed, then informed an usher of Boebert’s conduct at the musical’s intermission. Boebert is said to have called the woman “a sad and miserable person” in response, the outlet indicated.

The pregnant woman spoke with the Denver Post about the incident and said the usher told her other attendees also complained about Boebert’s behavior.

“At intermission, I asked, ‘Are there any other seats available? Can we sit somewhere else?'” the woman, who attended the musical with her husband, told the Denver Post. “The usher said, ‘You’re not the first complaint we had.'”

In addition, the woman said Boebert attended the show with a date who offered to buy her and her husband cocktails. Likewise, the woman described Boebert’s behavior as “outrageous” and told the Denver Post she didn’t realize it was the Republican Colorado Representative seated in front of her. The woman confirmed she’d been seated behind Boebert by providing the outlet a receipt for her tickets and a photo from the event. The woman asked the Denver Post to protect her identity due to fear of backlash.

A Sept. 12 article published by the Denver Post indicated that in addition to vaping, Boebert was singing, recording the show, and “causing a disturbance.”

Check Your Fact contacted a Denver Arts and Venues spokesperson for comment regarding the incident. The spokesperson provided a copy of the incident report and declined further comment.

The incident report confirms there were multiple complaints about Boebert’s behavior during the performance. Likewise, the report notes that Boebert and her date were asked to leave but refused.

Boebert and her date eventually left their seats and were escorted out of the theater, according to surveillance video of the incident published on YouTube by Denver7. (RELATED: Does Lauren Boebert Have A Net Worth Of ‘Over $12 Million?’)

Another security video shared on X appears to show Boebert vaping. The Republican Colorado Representative can be seen blowing smoke out of her mouth while inside the theater.

Boebert released a statement about the incident but did not comment on the claim that she’d been vaping saying “It’s true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud!” she wrote in a Sept. 12 X post.

She later apologized for the incident in a Sept. 15 statement, according to CBS News Colorado. She said in the statement,”Whether it was the excitement of seeing a much-anticipated production or the natural anxiety of being in a new environment, I genuinely did not recall vaping that evening when I discussed the night’s events with my campaign team while confirming my enthusiasm for the musical.”

Check Your Fact has also contacted Boebert’s office and the Denver Center for the Performing Arts for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.