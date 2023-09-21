FACT CHECK: Did Republican State Senators Participate In A Book Burning?

A video shared on social media purportedly shows two Republican Missouri State Senators burning books with flame throwers.

“Where they burn books, they will ultimately burn people also” Two MAGA Republican Missouri State Senators participated in a book burning using flame throwers at an event called the St. Charles County Freedom Fest. pic.twitter.com/fECk8sy8R3 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 18, 2023

Verdict: False

The objects being burned in the video were allegedly cardboard boxes.

Fact Check:

Florida schools removed 300 books from libraries last year according to the Florida Department of Education revealed recently, NBC News reported. This removal came after more than 1,200 objections from parents with children in the public-school system.

The Twitter post purports two senators burned books. The video allegedly shows State Senators Bill Eigel and Nick Schroer with flame throwers burning a large pile of books.

The caption reads, “‘Where they burn books, they will ultimately burn people also’ Two MAGA Republican Missouri State Senators participated in a book burning using flamethrowers at an event called the St. Charles County Freedom Fest.”

The claim is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests this video shows republican State leaders burning books. Lincoln News Now reported that the two were burning boxes at the St. Charles Republican Central Community’s Freedom Fest.

Eigel, who is also running for Governor of the state, responded to this book burning claim saying, “I am taking a flamethrower to cardboard boxes representing what I am going to do with the leftist policies.” Schroer also responded to the claims saying that they were just cardboard boxes.

In the video, I am taking a flame thrower to cardboard boxes representing what I am going to do to the leftist policies and RINO corruption of the Jeff City swamp. But let’s be clear, you bring those woke pornographic books to Missouri schools to try to brainwash our kids, and… https://t.co/9TXgejAeVp — William Eigel (@BillEigel) September 18, 2023

Eigel further added that he would be willing to book the burn “those who brought pornographic books to Missouri schools.” (RELATED: Was Lauren Boebert Kicked Out Of A Recent Event Because She Refused To Stop Vaping Near A Pregnant Woman?)

This is not the first time misinformation has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a post FEMA set up a flood relief center before any flood was predicted.