FACT CHECK: Video Claims Prighozhin Came Back And Wagner Assassinated Shoigu

A video shared on Facebook claims Wagner Group co-founder Yevengy Prigozhin came back and that Wagner assassinated Sergei Shoigu, the Russian Defense Minister.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that Prigozhin is still alive or that Wagner assassinated Shoigu.

Fact Check:

Social media users are sharing a video claiming that Prigozhin is back and that Wagner assassinated Shoigu. The video’s caption reads, “Prigozhin is back! Wagner’s shock assassination of the Russian Defense Minister!Putin’s biggest loss.”

This claim, however, lacks evidence. Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash in late August, according to BBC News. There is no evidence to suggest that he survived or that he was not on the plane. Furthermore, the Russian government officially confirmed his death using DNA, The New York Times reported.

Reuters visited Prigozhin’s grave in late August. He was buried at the Porokhovskoye cemetery in his hometown of St. Petersburg, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Does This Video Show Volodymyr Zelenskyy Dancing With A Rocket Launcher?)

There is also no evidence that Shoigu was assassinated. Shoigu visited Iran to deepen defense ties with the country, according to the Moscow Times. The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that “[d]uring the visit, the Russian Defense Ministry delegation will hold a number of talks with the republic’s military leadership,” the Moscow Times reported, citing Russian news agencies.

Russia has sought more control over Wagner Group and has moved to take a more assertive role in Wagner’s operations in Africa, according to The Washington Post.

Misinformation around the Russian-Ukrainian war is not new. Check Your Fact previously debunked a video published in August that claimed Wagner Group assassinated Shoigu.