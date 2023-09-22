FACT CHECK: Did Riley Gaines Sue Lia Thomas For $2 Million?

A post shared on social media purports that Swimmer and political activist Riley Gaines has sued transgender swimmer Lia Thomas for $2 million.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The claim stems from a satire website.

Fact Check:

Gaines recently appeared on Bill Maher’s podcast to discuss trans athletes and told Maher her issues with the term “trans woman,” New York Post reported. Gaines further claimed that some of the team members changed in the janitor’s closet to avoid undressing in front of Thomas.

The Facebook post purports Gaines is suing Thomas for $2 million. The post features photos of Gaines and Thomas with a text overlaid.

“Riley Gaines Sues Lia Thomas for $2 Million ‘She Took Everything From Me,'” the text reads.

The caption reads, “Well done Riley.”

The claim is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests Gaines has sued Thomas. The post is from a Facebook Page called SpaceX Fanclub. In the bio of the page there is a disclaimer that states everything on the page is satire. The post also shared a link to the full article that was posted on a satirical website called Essport.com.

Essport features a disclaimer in their about section that reads, “Welcome to Esspots.com, a website that specializes in satire, parody, and humor. Before you proceed to read our content, we would like to emphasize that nothing on this website is real.(RELATED: No, CNN Did Not Report That Cash App Went Bankrupt)

