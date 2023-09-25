FACT CHECK: No, FEMA Did Not Build Concentration Camps In Hawaii

A video shared on Facebook allegedly shows concentration camps in Hawaii run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Verdict: False

The video is miscaptioned. It actually shows a news report about a tiny homes community in Hawaii constructed to help combat homelessness.

Fact Check:

FEMA pledged more than $5.6 million in aid to survivors of the Maui wildfires last month, according to USA Today. Officials of the organization have faced criticism for staying at luxury hotels for about $1,000 a night while in the Maui area during recovery efforts, Daily Mail reported.

A Facebook video alleges FEMA is running concentration camps in Hawaii. The video shows footage appearing to show a community of small homes, then alleging that they are “extermination camps.”

“Hawaii news on strange concentration camp. What the actual fuck is this shite,” reads text overlaid on the video.

The claim is baseless, however. The video was originally posted by Hawaiian news outlet KITV in 2022 and covers a tiny home community built to help combat homelessness. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports about the alleged camps. (RELATED: Are FEMA Camps Going To Be Used To Punish People Accused Of Crimes Against Humanity?)

“This claim is absolutely untrue. It has no basis in fact whatsoever,” a FEMA spokesperson confirmed in an email to Check Your Fact.

This is not the first time misinformation involving FEMA has gone viral. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim that FEMA published a post urging Burning Man Festival “survivors” to seek housing at its on-site emergency station.