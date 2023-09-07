FACT CHECK: Did FEMA Post Urging Burning Man ‘Survivors’ To Seek Housing At Its On-Site Station?

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows an X post from The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) telling Burning Man “survivors” to seek housing at its on-site emergency station.

Verdict: False

The image is digitally fabricated. No FEMA personnel or assets were deployed to the Burning Man festival, a FEMA spokesperson told Check Your Fact in an email.

Fact Check:

Over 70,000 people were stranded at the Burning Man festival in Nevada after unexpected heavy rains made the muddy terrain unsafe to travel across, according to Axios. One 32-year-old man died during the festival, his cause of death believed to be drug intoxication, Fox News reported.

A Facebook image allegedly shows FEMA asking Burning Man “survivors” to meet at a designated area. The Facebook post shares an alleged tweet from FEMA.

“All survivors of Burning Man will be housed at our Black Rock emergency station,” the alleged screenshot reads. “Please do not come to this station to check on friends or family. This is a fluid situation and we will update as information is available.”

The image is digitally fabricated, however. No such post appears on FEMA’s X account. There are no credible news reports to corroborate the claim that FEMA said this. (RELATED: No, The Military Did Not Arrest The FEMA Deputy Administrator For Treason In Maui)

“No FEMA personnel or assets have been deployed to the Burning Man festival and there are no requests from local or state authorities for our assistance,” a FEMA spokesperson told Check Your Fact in an email.

Misinformation surrounding the events at Burning Man in 2023 have circulated widely on social media. Check Your Fact recently debunked a photo allegedly showing a Forbes article reporting an Ebola case had been reported at the festival.