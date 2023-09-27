FACT CHECK: No, Poland Has Not Declared War On Russia

A post shared on social media purports that Poland has declared war on Russia.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The claim stems from a satire website.

Fact Check:

President Joe Biden has promised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), CBS News reported. This comes after Zelenskyy has been negotiating for more support in the Ukrainian counter offensive.

The Twitter post purports Poland has declared war on Russia. The thumbnail of the video features the Polish flag amongst a legion of tanks and soldiers.

The post shares a video with a title that reads, “On the Brink of a New War! Poland Declares War on Russia! Kremlin Demands Peace Talks.”

The claim is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests this occurred. There is no report coming from the Polish Government that indicates that the country had declared war officially.

Poland has moved 10,000 troops to their border with Belarus as the country is an ally of Russia, according to AP News. Reports indicate that Russian mercenaries have moved closer to the Polish border through Belarus, the outlet also reported.

NATO did claim that Russia is the “most significant and direct threat.” They have not gone as far as to actually declare war.(RELATED: No, CNN Did Not Report That Cash App Went Bankrupt)

This is not the first time misinformation has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a post claiming House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made “several unproven claims” in his impeachment inquiry announcement.