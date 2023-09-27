FACT CHECK: No, Tennessee Governor Did Not Sign An Executive Order For ‘Quarantine Internment Camps’

A video shared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, allegedly shows an executive order from the state of Tennessee to build “quarantine internment camps.”

MANY STATES

HAVE RECENTLY

SIGNED

EXECUTIVE ORDERS

TO BUILD

QUARANTINE

INTERNMENT CAMPS

ACROSS

AMERICA! THIS IS FRIGHTENING!

WHAT ARE THEY PLANNING? pic.twitter.com/yzEzWXTyUY — DR. Kek (@Thekeksociety) September 11, 2023

Verdict: False

The document shown in the video is not recent, nor does it detail an executive order to build any “quarantine internment camps.”

Fact Check:

Americans are now permitted to request four free COVID-19 test kits in the mail after the Biden administration reimplemented the program, according to Axios. The government previously sent out 755 million free tests to households across America, but the program was suspended in May, CNN reported.

An X video allegedly shows an executive order from the state of Tennessee to build “quarantine internment camps.” The video shows a computer screen with a document.

The caption reads, “MANY STATES HAVE RECENTLY SIGNED EXECUTIVE ORDERS TO BUILD QUARANTINE INTERNMENT CAMPS ACROSS AMERICA! THIS IS FRIGHTENING! WHAT ARE THEY PLANNING?”

The claim is inaccurate, however. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports about Tennessee or any other states implementing the alleged camps. (RELATED: No, FEMA Did Not Build Concentration Camps In Hawaii)

The document shown in the video dates back to Aug. 6, 2021 and is about Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s response to COVID-19. The video refers to section 18, which reads, “Temporary quarantine and isolation facilities may be constructed.” It does not, however, mention “quarantine internment camps.” The order expired on Oct. 5, 2021, according to the document.

Check Your Fact has reached out to Lee for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.