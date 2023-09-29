FACT CHECK: Have 36 Foot Human Skeletons Been Discovered?

A photo shared on Facebook claims giant human skeletons up to 36 feet tall have been unearthed.

Verdict: False

This claim is baseless. There are no credible news reports to suggest that human remains of these extraordinary heights have been found.

Fact Check:

A well-preserved dinosaur skeleton, known as Barry, will be going up for auction in Paris next month, according to Reuters. The dinosaur was named after Barry James, a paleontologist who discovered the skeleton in Wyoming in the 1990s, BBC reported.

A Facebook post claims multiple extremely tall skeletons up to 36 feet have been discovered. The photo shows a graphic of human skeletons with small descriptions.

“These skeletal figures represent ‘just a few’ giant human remains, unearthed and documented in historical records along with historical accounts of Goliath (who had 3 brothers as big as him), OG King of Bashan, whos bed was 13.5’ long and Maximinus Thrax, a Caesar of Rome,” the image’s text reads.

The claim is baseless, however. There are no credible news reports about the discovery of 36 foot tall human remains. (RELATED: Does This Image Show A Real Giant Skeleton Found In Thailand?)

There’s little evidence that ancient humans stood much taller than present-day, but a giant ape species known as Gigantopithecus blacki is estimated to have stood up to 10 feet tall a few hundred thousand years ago, according to Discover Magazine. Furthermore, archaeologists unearthed a Philistine cemetery in 2016, but there is no mention of finding any giant skeletons that could be Goliath, according to CNN.

Check Your Fact has reached out to the Archaeological Institute of America and the Chartered Institute for Archaeologists for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received from either source.