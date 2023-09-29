FACT CHECK: Video Showing Migrants On Polish-Belarusian Border Is Old

A video shared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, claims to show migrants recently on the Polish-Belarusian border.

Verdict: Misleading

The video is from November 2021.

Fact Check:

Migrants have become an electoral issue in Poland, according to NPR. The country is currently feuding with Belarus over border security, with a Belarusian helicopter flying over Polish territory in August, the outlet reported.

Social media users have been sharing a video showing migrants from Belarus being stopped by Polish law enforcement. The video caption reads, “Migrants from Belarus being stopped by the Polish Ministry of Defense in an effort to prevent their entry.”

The video, however, appears to be nearly two years old. Check Your Fact found the original video that was posted by the Polish Ministry of Defense in November 2021. (RELATED: Russia Today Headline Claiming Prigozhin’s Pilot Had Post-Vaccine Myocarditis Is Fabricated)

The video was recently posted again by the Polish Ministry of Defense without noting that the video was from November 2021, according to Meduza.

“Attacks on the Polish border carried out by Belarus were aimed at destabilizing the situation in Poland and endangering the security of Poles. Thanks to the increased presence of the Polish army on the border, the Russian-Belarusian plan failed,” the Ministry of Defense tweeted on September 24.

