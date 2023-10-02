FACT CHECK: Did Bill Clinton And Pope Francis Call For “Urgent Depopulation” To Save The Planet?

A post shared on Facebook claims former President Bill Clinton and Pope Francis purportedly called for “urgent depopulation” to save the planet.

The claim is false and stems from a Sept. 24 article published on “The People’s Voice,” a website known for spreading “fake news.”

The former Democratic president and the current pontiff met on Sept. 18 to discuss climate change as part of this year’s Clinton Global Initiative, according to The Associated Press. The annual conference, which gathered various “leaders, innovators, and dreamers,” also focused on gender violence, the war in Ukraine, and other issues, the outlet reported.

“Bill Clinton and Pope Francis have joined forces to urge world leaders to pursue human depopulation as a strategy for saving the planet from so-called ‘global boiling,'” the Facebook post purports. The post includes a screenshot of an article that makes the same claim.

The claim is false and stems from a Sept. 24 article published on “The People’s Voice,” a website that is known for spreading “fake news.” A “Liability Disclaimer” included on the site’s “Terms of Use” page indicates it “makes no representations about the suitability, reliability, availability, timeliness, and accuracy of the information, software, products, services and related graphics contained on the site for any purpose.”

The site, which has previously been known as “NewsPunch” and “YourNewsWire,” is described as “one of the most well-known purveyors of fake news online,” according to a 2019 article from Mashable. (RELATED: Did Klaus Schwab Urge World Leaders To Grant The WEF Full Governmental Control Over Nations?)

The article appears to make the claim based on this year’s Clinton Global Initiative, which found the former Democratic President and the current pontiff discussing climate change.

Check Your Fact reviewed transcripts of the event shared on both the Clinton Foundation and the Vatican’s respective websites, and neither Clinton nor Pope Francis ever made the purported remark. Likewise, there are no credible news reports supporting the claim. The former Democratic president and the current pontiff have also not publicly commented on the claim.

Check Your Fact contacted the Clinton Foundation, and they directed us to both the transcript and video of the event via their website.

Check Your Fact has also contacted the Holy See Press Office for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.