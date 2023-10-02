FACT CHECK: Did Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Become A Multi-Millionaire Within Four Years Of Being Elected To Congress?

A post shared on social media purports that New York Democrat Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez became a millionaire within four years of being in congress.

I’m more interested in how she became a multimillionaire in 4 years. — ZENO (@zenotheyounger) September 27, 2023

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. Financial disclosures from Ocasio-Cortez suggests she is not a multi-millionaire.

Fact Check:

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk attacked Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter saying that “she’s just not that smart,” after she compared the recent influx of migrants into New York City to the migration seen through Ellis Island in the early 1900s, the New York Post reported. Ocasio-Cortez responded to this attack by citing her accomplishments saying, among other things, that she was the youngest woman to ever be elected to Congress, Fox news reported.

An X user responded with an allegation the congresswoman became a millionaire during her time as an elected official. This tweet received more than 177k views and almost 7k likes.

The Twitter comment replied to a post from Ocasio-Cortez saying, “I’m more interested in how she became a multimillionaire in 4 years.”

The claim is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests that Ocasio-Cortez has become a millionaire. Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign previously released a statement about her financial disclosures showing that she does not have a net worth in the millions.

The financial reports for AOC for the years 2021, 2022, 2023 are available on the House of Representative website clerk’s office website. Her 2023 disclosure shows three separate bank accounts estimated at $1,001 and $15,000 with a total estimation between $3,003 and $45,000. She also has a 401K plan that his within the same range of $1,001 to $15,000.(RELATED: No, CNN Did Not Report That Cash App Went Bankrupt)

This is not the first time misinformation has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a post claiming House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made “several unproven claims” in his impeachment inquiry announcement.