FACT CHECK: No, Merrick Garland Is Not Facing A ‘Lying’ Charge After Giving A Fake Number At A Hearing

A video shared on Facebook claims Attorney General Merrick Garland is facing a “lying” charge after purportedly giving Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy a fake number at a hearing.

Verdict: False

The video’s caption is inaccurate. The original video, published to C-SPAN, shows an October 2021 Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Department of Justice (DOJ) oversight, and no such incident occurs.

Fact Check:

Republicans accused Garland of weaponizing the DOJ to work in favor of President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, during a recent House Judiciary Committee hearing, according to The Associated Press. Garland defended the DOJ, saying the department “works for the American people,” the outlet reported.

“Watch Garland CAN’T SAVE himself from ‘lying’ CHARGE after gives F.AKE number to Kennedy at hearing,” the Facebook video’s caption purports. The video has received 15,000 likes as of writing.

The video’s caption is inaccurate. The original video, published to C-SPAN, shows an October 2021 Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on DOJ oversight. Specifically, the hearing focuses on a memorandum issued by Garland aimed at addressing violence directed at local school board officials.

Republicans accused Garland of going “too far” because he instructed the DOJ to coordinate with local law enforcement, according to The Associated Press. Garland, however, defended his actions, the outlet reported.

In the clip shared via Facebook, Kennedy questions Garland about the memo but never threatens him with a “lying” charge, as the caption suggests. Garland also does not give Kennedy a fake number at any point during the hearing.

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports supporting the claim made via the video’s caption. The claim also does not appear on the DOJ’s website, and Kennedy has not publicly commented on the claim. (RELATED: No, John Kennedy Did Not Reveal A ‘Laundering Scheme’)

Taking footage and pairing it with a false and often sensationalized caption is called “false framing,” according to USA Today. Check Your Fact has previously debunked these types of videos, including one that claimed Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene purportedly made Garland cry during a hearing.

Check Your Fact has contacted both the DOJ and Kennedy’s office for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.