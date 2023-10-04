FACT CHECK: No, FEMA Emergency Broadcast Test Will Not ‘Activate’ Chemicals In Human Body

A video shared on Instagram claims an emergency alert test from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will activate chemicals in the human body.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence for this claim. A FEMA spokesperson told USA Today that the agency is unaware of any adverse health effects that could occur due to the broadcast.

Fact Check:

FEMA will be testing its emergency alert system on Wednesday at 2:20 EST through cellphones, televisions and radios across America, according to CBS News. All phones that will be on and in range of a cell tower during the time should receive the alert, The Hill reported.

The Instagram post purports the broadcast will “active chemicals” within the human body. The video shows in an office making the claim.

“This test will be used to send a specific high-frequency signal through devices like smartphones, radios and TVs with the intention of activating graphene oxide and other nanoparticles that have been inserted into billions of human beings around the world through the obvious mediums,” he says. The man urges people to shut off their phones at 2 p.m. EST for a period of 2 hours “to be safe.”

There are no credible news reports to corroborate the claim. FEMA is not aware of any negative health effects that could occur because of the broadcast, a spokesperson for the agency told USA Today. (RELATED: No, FEMA Did Not Build Concentration Camps In Hawaii)



John Anthony, chemistry professor at the University of Kentucky, said that the claim has no scientific merit in an email to Check Your Fact.

“The claim, which also states that ‘graphene oxide is commonly found in our body from the metals in all our food and water,’ is nonsense, since graphene oxide is based on carbon and oxygen atoms — not metals (which are much higher in molecular weight),” Anthony said. “Graphene oxide is a very specific type of molecule and is not typically found in human (or other animal) tissue. Lastly, the frequency used for this FEMA alert is not high enough in energy to ‘activate’ much of anything — particularly not graphene oxides.”

The way the video claims graphene oxide has been “inserted into” humans via “obvious mediums” could be a reference to the conspiracy theory that the COVID-19 vaccine contains graphene oxide. Check Your Fact has previously debunked this claim.

Check Your Fact has reached out to multiple chemistry professors for comment will update this piece accordingly if one is received.