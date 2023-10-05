FACT CHECK: Did Biden Admit To Planning Natural Disasters?

A post shared on social media purports that President Joe Biden admitted to the United Nations that there is a planned natural disaster.

Verdict: Misleading

The caption is inaccurate. The longer clip of the speech shows Biden misspoke and quickly corrected himself.

Fact Check:

At the United Nations on Tuesday, North Korea accused the United States of making 2023 an “Extremely dangerous year,” The Associated Press reported. North Korea’s U.N. Ambassador Kim Song told the members that America’s actions are an attempt to provoke a nuclear war.

The Facebook post purports Biden admitted to planning natural disasters. The video shows a man claiming that world leaders, including President Biden, said there is planning of natural disasters in a speech before the U.N.

The caption reads, “WARNING He JUST ANNOUNCED What HAPPENS NEXT at the U.N. – PREPARE NOW! – wrol shtf prepping.”

In the video the man shows a headline from ABC News that reads, “’Humanity has opened the gates of hell,’ UN Secretary-General says of climate urgency.”

The article that he showed in the video also does not give the context of the speaker. It is clear in the article that the UN Secretary-General António Guterres was saying that climate change is what has ‘opened the gates of hell.’ At no point did they claim they were planning disasters. (RELATED: No, CNN Did Not Report That Cash App Went Bankrupt)

The man also shared a clip of Biden at the event saying, “We also stand ready to work together with China on issues where progress hinges on our common efforts, nowhere is that more critical than accelerating the climate crisis.”

The quote is out of context. There is no credible news report that suggests Biden made this claim. The longer clip of the speech shows Biden misspoke and quickly corrected himself saying that the U.N. needs to work with China on common efforts, “Nowhere is that more critical than accelerating the climate crisis,” but he follows that up with a correction saying, “than the accelerating climate crisis.”

This is not the first time misinformation has been shared online about Zelenskyy. Check Your Fact debunked a post that claimed DW posted a mural of Zelenskyy cannibalizing a Ukrainian soldier.