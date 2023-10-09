FACT CHECK: Video Of Camera Crew Recording Injured Child Predates Israel-Hamas Conflict

A video shared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, claims to show footage proving that Israelis are staging videos of Palestinians harming children.

Verdict: False

The video stems from a 2022 short film. The film’s director confirmed that it was his footage in an Instagram message to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing hundreds and taking many others hostage, according to BBC. Hamas has fought several wars with Israel after it took power of Gaza in 2007, wanting to replace it with an Islamic state, the outlet reported.

The X post purports injuries are being faked and filmed. The video appears to show a child lying on the ground surrounded by blood while being filmed and directed by a camera crew.

“See how Israelis are making fake videos saying that Palestine Freedom Fighters killed children,” the caption reads.

The video is miscaptioned, however. The clip comes from a short film called “Empty Place,” directed by Awni Eshtaiwe, which can be viewed on YouTube. The scene shown in the post can be found at the 1:15 timestamp.

Eshtaiwe confirmed to Check Your Fact in an Instagram message that the video is from his short film. (RELATED: Video Claiming To Show Israeli Airstrike On Pickup Truck Predates Hamas Attack)

The footage was posted to TikTok in April 2022. “Behind the scenes of filming the scene of the settlers’ enemies attacking the child Ahmed Manasra,” the caption reads in Arabic.