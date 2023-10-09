FACT CHECK: Video Claiming To Show Israeli Airstrike On Pickup Truck Predates Hamas Attack

A video shared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, claims to show an Israeli airstrike on a Hamas pickup truck.

Verdict: False

The video predates the recent fighting.

Fact Check:

Israel has hit the Gaza Strip with airstrikes after Hamas launched a surprise attack that killed hundreds of Israeli civilians, according to the Associated Press. Israel also cut off electricity and water to the Gaza Strip, the outlet reported.

Social media users are sharing a video claiming to show an Israeli airstrike on a Hamas column, hitting a pickup truck. The video caption reads,”Hamas terrorists laughing in the way to attack Israel. Suddenly an Israeli bomb dropped and they met with 72 hoors.”

This video, however, predates the Hamas attack. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video has been circulating since at least 2019. A YouTube video, with a Russian-language title, claims it is from Syria in 2019. The YouTube video title reads,”CAR EXPLOSION DURING PATROL | TIN | SYRIA.”



“While patrolling the Deir ez-Zor desert, a Syrian government ‘National Defense’ militant accidentally filmed a car explosion on ED,” the description reads.