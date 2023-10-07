Fact Checking Videos, Images And Posts From October Hamas Attack On Israel

Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that controls the Gaza Strip, attacked Israel Oct. 7, killing at least 40 Israelis and kidnapping several others, according to the Associated Press. Hamas militants have also killed several civilians during these attacks, while Israel has responded with airstrikes on Gaza City and fighting to regain control of areas attacked by Hamas, the Times of Israel reported.

Several videos, images and claims have emerged from the attack. Check Your Fact has looked into some of these claims.

Video Claims To Show Israeli airstrike on building.

Israel is restoring its image pic.twitter.com/2QfABJVEE6 — Sprinter (@Sprinter99800) October 7, 2023

This video, which claims to show “Israel is restoring its image,” is from May 2021. The video shows an Israeli missile strike on a building in the Gaza Strip during a live BBC News broadcast.



Video Claiming To Show Fighting Between Hamas And Israel

The Israeli Army is in active fights with Palestinian fighters/Hamas. pic.twitter.com/UrKDz72T83 — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) October 7, 2023

This video, which claims to show “Israeli Army is in active fights with Palestinian fighters/Hamas” is likely from Mexico. Spanish language writing can be seen on the door and the video itself was shared on Funker530 over two years ago.

Image Shared By Enes Freedom Is From 2014

Horrific and heartbreaking scenes from Israel. Dead people being stripped and paraded about like trophies on trucks, elderly women being driven into Gaza as hostages and the 5,000 rockets raining upon innocent civilians in Israel. UNACCEPTABLE!!! As a Muslim, I strongly… pic.twitter.com/rcd7cu23Fk — Enes FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) October 7, 2023

Basketball player Enes Freedom condemned the Hamas attacks in a tweet . In his tweet, he shared an image of an explosion. The image is from 2014 and shows an Israeli airstrike on the Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza City.

Video Showing Israeli Airstrike On Home Is From May 2023

Note: This article will be updated continuously. Some of these claims might be fact-checked further.