FACT CHECK: Video Of Pro-Palestine Protestor Being Assaulted Predates Israel-Hamas Conflict

A viral video shared on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, purports to show a Jewish woman being brutally beaten by Palestinians.

Verdict: Misleading

The video shows a pro-Palestine protestor being assaulted. The video was first shared to X on Oct. 6, meaning it predates the recent Israel-Hamas conflict.

Fact Check:

Hamas carried out a surprise attack on Gaza Oct. 8, making it the deadliest attack in decades, according to The Associated Press. The attack prompted Israel to launch airstrikes in response and threaten Hamas with an “unprecedented price” and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declaring the country was “at war,” the outlet reported.

“Breaking Israel: #Jewish woman and children being savagely beaten by #Palastinians who are rampaging in Israel and attacking all Israelis on sight. Woman being dragged away to #Gazza by Palestinian men. #Israel_under_attack #PalestinianTerrorists,” the X video purports. In the video, viewed over 800,000 times, a woman is restrained before being led away.

The context the post states, however, is misleading. The video shows a pro-Palestine protestor being assaulted in Jerusalem. The clip was first shared to X on Oct. 6 ahead of the recent Israel-Hamas conflict.

One iteration of the clip, shared by Palestine Online, indicates pro-Palestine activists were assaulted in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of occupied Jerusalem. A second iteration of the clip also notes the incident occurred in Sheikh Jarrah on Oct. 6 and shows a closer view of the female protestor being assaulted.

القدس / مواجهات مع قوات الاحتلال اليوم الجمعة الشيخ جراح pic.twitter.com/OMqsEblCbJ — 🇵🇸🇵🇸منير الجاغوب 🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@MonirAljaghoub) October 6, 2023

According to the International Middle East Media Center (IMEMC), five protestors were arrested in Sheikh Jarrah on Oct. 6 for waving the Palestinian flag during a “demonstration in support of the neighborhood residents.” The IMEMC also reported that six citizens were arrested on Oct. 7, including two from Sheikh Jarrah.

Likewise, Check Your Fact did not find the viral X video referenced in any credible news reports about the recent Israel-Hamas conflict. (RELATED: Fact Checking Videos, Images And Posts From October Hamas Attack On Israel)

Check Your Fact has contacted the Israeli Police for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.