FACT CHECK: Viral Post Claims Times Of Israel Reported Hamas Leader Was Killed

A post shared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, claims the Times of Israel reported that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was killed.

❗️ Hamas leader Sinwar k*lled – The Times of Israel pic.twitter.com/PE0sImeax1 — Slava (@Heroiam_Slava) October 9, 2023

Verdict: Misleading

The Times of Israel reported that an Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman threatened Sinwar’s life, not that the Sinwar was killed.

Fact Check:

Israel has hit the Gaza Strip with airstrikes after Hamas launched a surprise attack that killed hundreds of Israeli civilians, according to the Associated Press. Israel also cut off electricity and water to the Gaza Strip, the outlet reported.

Social media users are sharing a claim that the Times of Israel reported the Hamas leader, Yahya Sinwar, was killed, but did not provide any specifics on the manner of death or when it occurred.

However, this claim is highly misleading. The Times of Israel reported that an IDF spokesman said that Sinwar was a “dead man,” not that he had been killed. The IDF spokesman was threatening Sinwar’s life.

“Hamas’s ‘military and political leadership, all of its assets, are attackable, and doomed,’” the Times of Israel reported.

Check Your Fact reviewed the Times of Israel website and did not find any reporting that Sinwar was killed. A wider internet search also did not yield any results for any reporting that Sinwar has been killed.