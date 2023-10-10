FACT CHECK: Video Claiming To Show Pro-Hamas March Predates Recent Conflict

Elias Atienza | Senior Reporter

A video shared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, claims to show a pro-Hamas march in Chicago, Illinois.

Verdict: Misleading

The video was posted to Facebook in May 2021.

Fact Check:

Pro-Palestinian and Pro-Israeli rallies took place across the United States after Hamas launched a terror attack on Israel, according to NBC News. Hamas killed hundreds of Israeli civilians in the attack, which appears to be the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust, the Times of Israel reported.

Social media users have been sharing a clip claiming to show “Hamas supporters march in Chicago in support of Hamas’ terror attack against Israel.”

This claim, though, is misleading. The video was originally shared to Facebook in May 2021. The video’s caption reads,”This was in Chicago !! Massive protest for 🇵🇸 , it seems International Media can’t see these protests.”

Several pro-Palestinian marches took place in May 2021. ABC reported May 12, 2021 that thousands of people gathered in downtown Chicago to protest Israeli airstrikes hitting Gaza and the country’s actions in Jerusalem. Another march occurred May 21, 2021, with hundreds celebrating the ceasefire brokered between Hamas and Israel, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

Check Your Fact has debunked claims related to the recent events in Israel and Gaza. Read them here(RELATED: Fact Checking Videos, Images And Posts From The October Hamas Attack On Israel)

Note: Check Your Fact is working to debunk false and misleading claims from the recent event. Please send tips to [email protected]

