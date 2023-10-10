FACT CHECK: Video Does Not Show Israeli Generals Captured By Hamas

A video shared on Facebook purports to show several high-ranking Israeli Defense generals that were captured by Hamas.

Verdict: False

The video shows men who worked with illegal armed groups involved with terrorist acts in Azerbaijan, according to a YouTube video shared by the Azerbaijan State Security Service DTX.

Fact Check:

President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks on the Israel-Hamas conflict Tuesday afternoon, according to NBC News. At least 11 Americans have been killed as a result of the conflict, with others likely being held hostage, the outlet reported.

“BREAKING: Several High Ranking Israeli Defence Generals Have Been Seen Captured With Hamas,” the Facebook video purports. In the video, three men are seen being escorted out of vehicles while handcuffed. The trio is led away by men wearing masks and camouflage print uniforms which bear the letters, “DTX.”

The claim is false, however. The original video, uploaded to YouTube by the Azerbaijan State Security Service DTX, shows men who worked with illegal armed groups in Azerbaijan. A translation of the video’s caption identifies the three men as Gukasyan Arkadi Arshaviri, Sahakyan Bako Sahaki, and Ishkhanyan Davit Rubeni.

The men were arrested on Oct. 3 for forming and organizing illegal armed groups involved with terrorist acts, according to the same video. Specific charges brought against the men include terrorism by using repeated firearms, explosives and devices by an organized group, and financing terrorism, among others.

Likewise, Check Your Fact did not find the Facebook video referenced in any credible news reports about the recent Israel-Hamas conflict. In addition, the video does not appear on the Israeli Defense Force’s website or its verified social media accounts. (RELATED: No, Video Does Not Show Hamas Militants Paragliding Into Israeli Sporting Event)

Hamas carried out a surprise attack on Israel Saturday, according to Reuters. The attack coincided with the Jewish Sabbath and a religious holiday, the outlet reported.

Check Your Fact has contacted both DTX and the Israeli Defense Force for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

Note: Check Your Fact is working to debunk false and misleading claims from the recent event. Please send tips to [email protected].