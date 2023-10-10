FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show Hamas Destroying An Israeli Tank

A video shared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, claims to show Hamas destroying an Israeli tank.

Verdict: False

The video is from the Russian-Ukrainian war. It shows a T-90 tank, not an Israeli Merkava IV.

Fact Check:

Israel has declared war on Palestinian Islamist militant group Hamas after it carried out a surprise attack on Saturday, leaving at least 900 dead in Israel, according to CNN. Nine U.S. citizens have died in the attacks, with more unaccounted for, NPR reported.

Social media users are sharing a video claiming to show Hamas destroying an Israeli Merkava IV tank in southern Israel.

The video, though, is not from Israel. The video is from the Russian-Ukrainian war. Through a keyword search, Check Your Fact found that the video was posted to X by accounts that track the conflict, including OSINTTechnical, who works as an analyst for the Center for Naval Analyses.

Closeup of the Russian T-90M taking a Ukrainian ATGM outside of Makiivka. https://t.co/g6Yt7vKaiX pic.twitter.com/EniP62hNyr — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) October 8, 2023

The T-90 was confirmed by other open-source analysts, including Warspotting and Oryx Blog.

There are videos of Israeli tanks being damaged and destroyed. One Merkava tank was heavily damaged by an RPG projectile dropped from a drone, according to video posted on X by independent researcher Calibre Obscura.

Al Qassam Brigades (Hamas) destroyed a Merkava Mk4, perhaps the same one we have seen from the ground, with a drone-dropped PG-7VR tandem HEAT RPG projectile, easily piercing the armour from above. pic.twitter.com/6R3nq4h62c — Cᴀʟɪʙʀᴇ Oʙsᴄᴜʀᴀ (@CalibreObscura) October 7, 2023

