FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show A Hamas Rocket Attack On Israel

A video shared on Facebook claims to show a Hamas rocket attack on Israel.



Verdict: False

The video is from ARMA 3, a military simulation video game.

Fact Check:

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said Oct. 11 that Hamas and other Gaza-based militant groups have fired over 5,000 rockets into Israel since Oct. 7, according to the Times of Israel. Hamas launched a surprise attack that has killed over 1,200 Israelis and the group massacred civilians in several communities, the outlet reported.

The video claims to show a Hamas rocket attack against Israel. The video’s caption reads,”I.s.r.a.e.l- H.a.m.a.s launches rocket attack on The City.” The video also shows a jet and an automatic cannon attempting to shoot it down.

The video, however, shows footage from ARMA 3. ARMA 3 is described as an “open-world army simulation,” according to the website of its developer, Bohemia Interactive. Though Check Your Fact could not ascertain the origins of the first part of the video, the second part –showing the jet– is from a 2021 ARMA 3 video shared to YouTube.

The video’s caption reads,”A-10 Warthog/Thunderbolt II in Action vs C-RAM – Phalanx CIWS – C RAM – Tracer – ArmA 3 Simulation.”

Arma Platform, the official Twitter account for the game, shared a statement Bohemia Interactive wrote about the spread of ARMA 3 clips on social media purportedly showing current events.

Dear Arma community, With the tragic events currently unfolding in the Middle East, we feel it is vital to share once again our statement concerning the use of #Arma3 as a source of fake news footage:https://t.co/nA8bbuehTX It’s disheartening for us to see the game we all… pic.twitter.com/9Ha4uNnR2a — Arma Platform (@ArmaPlatform) October 10, 2023

“Developers from the independent Czech game development studio Bohemia Interactive would like to address the recent circulation of videos which were originally taken from their game Arma 3, and falsely used as footage from real-life conflicts, mainly from the current war in Ukraine or Israeli–Palestinian conflict. These user-made videos have the potential to go viral, and are massively shared by social media users; sometimes even by various mainstream media or official government institutions worldwide,” Bohemia Interactive’s statement partially reads.

Social media has been flooded with old videos, video game clips and other misleading and false information about the Israeli-Hamas conflict, according to NPR. Check Your Fact has debunked claims related to the recent events in Israel and Gaza. Read them here. (RELATED: Fact Checking Videos, Images And Posts From The October Hamas Attack On Israel)