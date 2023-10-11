FACT CHECK: Video Of Pakistani Air Force Is Old

A video shared on TikTok claims to show the Pakistani Air Force going to help Hamas in its attack on Israel.

Verdict: False

The video is older than the current conflict. It appears to be from a training exercise.

Fact Check:

The recent conflict between Hamas and Israel –started by Hamas entering Israel and attacking Israeli towns and military bases, killing over 1,000 Israelis and massacring civilians– has dealt a blow to an ongoing debate in Pakistan about whether or not to recognize Israel, according to VOA News.

Social media users are spreading claims that Pakistani Air Force is going to help Hamas in its conflict against Israel. The video shows a Pakistani Air Force aircraft and presumably Pakistani military personnel.

However, through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video is actually from May 2023 and shows an entirely different event unrelated to the current fighting between Hamas and Israel. The video was posted to Facebook in May 2023 as a reel.

“PAF F-16 C/D Block 50/52 at Anatolian Eagle 2023,” reads the video description. Anatolian Eagle is training exercise conducted at a base in Konya, Turkey. Pakistan was one of the five participants in this exercise, which included the Royal Air Force and the United Arab Emirates Air Force, according to Defence Turkey.

Pakistan called the recent fighting a “‘war between oppressor and oppressed,” according to Arab News, There are no credible news reports about Pakistan moving to intervene against Israel’s campaign against Hamas.

This claim was first debunked by Lead Stories. Check Your Fact has debunked claims related to the recent events in Israel and Gaza. Read them here. (RELATED: Fact Checking Videos, Images And Posts From The October Hamas Attack On Israel)

Note: Check Your Fact is working to debunk false and misleading claims from the recent event. Please send tips to [email protected].