FACT CHECK: Did Israeli Defense Minister Claim To Have Abolished ‘All Rules Of War’?

A video shared on social media claims that Israeli Ministry of Defense, Yoav Gallant told his troops that Israel abolishes “all rules of war.”

— Sprinter (@Sprinter99800) October 10, 2023

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. There is no evidence that this announcement was made.

Fact Check:

Syria has claimed that airports used for arms transfers to Hezbollah in Damascus and Aleppo have been hit in Israeli missile strikes, BBC News reported. Israel has not yet commented on the allegation from Syrian state media.

The Twitter post claims that during an address to the troops Gallant made an announcement that they would abolish the rules of war. The post claims that the news outlet called Sputnik reported this quote.

The caption reads in part, “The head of the Israeli Ministry of Defense, Yoav Gallant, addressed the soldiers and population of Israel and stated that he relieves the IDF soldiers of any responsibility for everything that will happen in the Gaza Strip. In other words, Gallant gave the troops carte blanche for any violence and the most prohibited methods of warfare.”

This claim is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests he made this announcement. The Sputnik report did not claim that Gallant made this statement. The report did say that he addressed the troops telling them, ““I have released all the restraints, we have [regained] control of the area, and we are moving to a full offense.” (RELATED: Video Of Pakistani Air Force Is Old)

Furthermore, Israel has continued to send warning messages to civilians to move away from military targets before they launch their attacks. Fox News reported that the Israeli military dropped messages from planes in the areas that will be assaulting to warn people to head to shelter.

This is not the first piece of misinformation surrounding the Israeli-Hamas conflict that has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim that Qatar threatened to stop gas supplies to the world if the bombing in Gaza does not stop.