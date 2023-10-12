FACT CHECK: Video Claiming Showing Israeli Missile Attack On Gaza Predates The Current Conflict

A video shared on social media purportedly shows an Israeli missile attack on a building in Gaza.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The video was uploaded to YouTube in 2020 and does not appear to be related to current events in Gaza.

Fact Check:

Israel is preparing for a possible ground assault in Gaza. The Associated Press reports that the public is pressuring the Israeli government to topple Hamas after the recent attack. The death toll in Israel has risen to 1,200 with at least 2,900 other wounded. 25 Americans have now been confirmed dead, according ABC News

The Twitter post allegedly shows a massive explosion of a building after Israeli forces launched an attack in Gaza. The caption reads, “Isreal is Real Now… Israeli fighter planes launched a massive attack on #HamasTerrorists targets attacking #Gaza .. We want Clean Hamas Form World. Carry on Israel.”

This video is miscaptioned. There are no credible news reports that suggest this video is from the current conflict in Gaza. Check Your Fact conducted a reverse image search that revealed the video dates back to 2020 when it was uploaded to YouTube. The video’s title claims that the explosion occurred in a Beirut port in Lebanon. (RELATED: Video Of Pakistani Air Force Is Old)

Reports indicate that there was a massive explosion that took place in Beirut at the time the video was uploaded to YouTube. CNN reported that a large amount of unsecured explosive material was stored at a warehouse near the port. The explosion killed 135 people.

This is not the first piece of misinformation surrounding the Israeli-Hamas conflict that has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim that Qatar threatened to stop gas supplies to the world if the bombing in Gaza does not stop.