FACT CHECK: No, The Israeli Flag Was Not Displayed On Las Vegas Sphere

A video shared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, allegedly shows the Las Vegas Sphere with a display of the Israeli flag.

This is disgusting pic.twitter.com/iyf6Qc9HfD — Tired Peasant ☭🇵🇸 (@LizzieCosmos) October 10, 2023

Verdict: False

The video is photoshopped, Sphere Entertainment confirmed in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

The United Nations has warned that the supply of food and water is dangerously low in the Gaza strip following a blockade on the territory from Israel, according to Reuters. Hamas’ attack has claimed over 1,200 lives in Israel, including at least 25 Americans, and Israel’s retaliatory strikes have killed at least 1,417 people in Gaza, CBS News reported.

The X video appears to show footage of cars while the sphere with the Israeli flag turns. “This is disgusting,” the caption reads.

The video is digitally altered. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports about the alleged display. The X account for the sphere replied an iteration of the post, saying, “This image was photoshopped. Please reach us with any questions about Sphere.”

“That is a photoshopped image and was not actually on the sphere,” a spokesperson for Sphere Entertainment confirmed in an email to Check Your Fact. (RELATED: Photo Of Azerbaijan Skyscrapers Lit With Israeli Flag Predates Israel-Hamas Conflict)



Misinformation about the Israel-Hamas conflict has been widespread this week. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim that Qatar threatened to stop providing gas supplies to the world if bombing in Gaza did not stop.