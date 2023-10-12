FACT CHECK: No, Video Does Not Show Hamas Faking The Death Of A Palestinian Child

A video shared on social media purportedly shows Hamas faking the death of a Palestinian child during Israel’s rocket attacks.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The video was uploaded to YouTube in 2020 and does not appear to be related to current events in Gaza.

Fact Check:

1,200 Israelis have been killed, including 189 soldiers, and recent updates confirm that 22 Americans have been killed as well, NBC News reported. Several foreigners from other countries have been reported dead or missing as Israel has warned that the “fighting will intensify.”

The Twitter post allegedly shows Hamas bringing a child out into the street and laying him down on the road as bomb sirens are going off. The boy then jumps up and runs to cover. The caption reads, “This one shock me. How radical Islamists build narrative. A dead boy Suddenly comes alive hearing an air raid siren.”

This video is miscaptioned. This video is not related to the recent events in Gaza. Check Your Fact conducted a reverse image search that revealed the video was posted on Twitter on Jan. 5, 2023. The caption of this post claims that Palestinians tried to kill the child in order to claim that he was a martyr. Iran gives money to the families of martyrs in Palestine. (RELATED: Video Of Pakistani Air Force Is Old)

نوجوان فلسطینی که به شهادت رسیده بود، با به صدا درآمدن آژیر حمله هوایی و رها کردنش توسط تشییع کنندگان، متوجه شد اگر کمی غفلت کند، ممکن است واقعا شهید شود، پس…. یکی از حربه های فلسطینی ها اینه که شهیدسازی میکنند چون ایران برای هر شهید پول هنگفتی به خانواده شون میده و مقرری… pic.twitter.com/vgM1okRsvg — 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐰𝐧𝐚 (شانا) 𝐀𝐳𝐚𝐝 (@ShawnaAzad) June 5, 2023

However, an older version of the video was uploaded to YouTube in Mar. 26, 2020. The title of that video claims that the incident occurred in Jordan and was a fake funeral in order to break COVID-19 curfew law during the pandemic.

Check Your Fact could not confirm the location or circumstance of this video. It has been determined, however, the video was recorded years before the recent Israeli-Hamas conflict occurred.

This is not the first piece of misinformation surrounding the Israeli-Hamas conflict that has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim that Joe Biden provided Israel with $8 billion in military aid after the recent attack.

