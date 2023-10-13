FACT CHECK: Is The U.S. Embassy In Beirut, Lebanon Being Evacuated?

A viral post shared on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, claims the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon is purportedly being evacuated.

America called on its citizens to urgently leave Lebanon and urgently evacuate their embassy in Beirut. — Sprinter (@Sprinter99800) October 11, 2023

Verdict: False

The U.S. Embassy in Beirut refuted the claim, sharing a statement to X that it was “open and operating normally” on Oct. 11.

Fact Check:

An Israel Defense Force spokesperson said it has deployed “tens of thousands” of soldiers to its northern border with Lebanon, fearing an attack from Hezbollah, according to Fox News. Hezbollah is based in Lebanon, the outlet reported.

“America called on its citizens to urgently leave Lebanon and urgently evacuate their embassy in Beirut,” the X post, viewed over 40,000 times, purports. The post does not provide a source to support its claim.

The claim is false, however. The U.S. Embassy in Beirut refuted the claim that it was urgently being evacuated, sharing a statement to X indicating it was “open and operating normally” on Oct. 11.

“The U.S. Embassy in Beirut has not evacuated and is open and operating normally. Reports saying otherwise are false,” the Embassy wrote in its statement. In addition, the Embassy directed social media users to visit its website for more information and travel advisories.

The U.S. Embassy in Beirut has not evacuated and is open and operating normally. Reports saying otherwise are false. For more information and travel advisories, visit our embassy website: https://t.co/QDEaP8dkZR — U.S. Embassy Beirut (@usembassybeirut) October 11, 2023

The post re-directs social media users to an Oct. 10 statement posted on the Embassy’s website instructing U.S. citizens “throughout the region” to take caution. The statement also urges U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to the Lebanon-Israel border area. (RELATED: No, The Israeli Flag Was Not Displayed On Las Vegas Sphere)

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports suggesting the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon is being evacuated. In addition, the claim is neither repeated on the White House’s website nor its verified social media accounts.

Check Your Fact has contacted the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, via the State Department for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.