FACT CHECK: Video Does Not Show The Turkish President Telling The U.S. To Stay Out Of The Israel-Hamas Conflict

A video shared on Facebook allegedly shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan saying that the U.S. should stay away from the Israel-Hamas war.

Verdict: False

The video’s original subtitles have been edited.

Fact Check:

The Israel military formed a blockade preventing the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip from receiving food, water, fuel and electricity on Thursday, according to AP News. Israel has announced that the blockade will remain until the return of the 150 hostages that were captured during Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel on Saturday, the outlet reported.

The Facebook post allegedly shows Erdoğan saying that the U.S. should not be involved with the Israel-Hamas conflict. The video shows Erdoğan speaking in Turkish and shows English subtitles with several spelling and grammatical errors. “I am warning america don’t in (sic) israel palestine war … We are with our innocent Palestinien brother’s … We are ready to defend Palestine at any price,” the subtitles read.

“BREAKING Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan warns Americans to stay away from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict: ‘We will defend Palestine at any price,'” the Facebook caption reads.

The video has been digitally altered, however. The original subtitles have been blocked out by yellow boxes with new subtitles added on. The video shows a watermark for Middle East Eye, who posted the video to YouTube in July.

The video’s original subtitles read, “We are deeply concerned about the increasing loss of life, destruction, illegal settlement expansion and settler violence. On this occasion, I once again wish God’s mercy on our Palestinian brothers who lost their lives, and my condolences to the Palestinian state and people.” (RELATED: Video Claiming Showing Israeli Missile Attack On Gaza Predates The Current Conflict)

Check Your Fact has reached out to a spokesperson for Erdoğan for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

