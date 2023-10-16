FACT CHECK: Did The U.S. Military Arrest A Jihadist Infiltrator?

A post shared on social media claims that a U.S. Army Captain has been arrested as a Muslim infiltrator.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. It stems from a satirical news outlet.

Fact Check:

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a state of emergency in the state after the attack in Israel. This act gives power to the Florida Division of Emergency Management to supply Israel and to transport residents of the Florida back home, CBS News Miami reports.

The Facebook post claims that a U.S. Army Captain named Timothy Joseph Daniels was arrested when he was found to be a jihadist and anti-Semite. The article quotes this Captain as saying he wanted to “ripe every Jewish-looking person in response to Israel’s airstrikes on Gaza.” The post further claims that Daniels was born as Zaamil el-Alam in Afghanistan.

This claim is inaccurate. The claim stems from a satirical news outlet Real Raw News. The about section of the website self identifies as satire saying, “The about section of the website self identifies as satire.” (RELATED: Video Of Pakistani Air Force Is Old)

There is no report that matches this claim. However, there was a military service member named Sgt. Joseph Daniel Schmidt who was arrested for attempted delivery of national defense information China. The Associated Press reported that during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic Schmidt tried to provide the Chinese Government with classified defense information. A Seattle Grand Jury indicted Schmidt on Wednesday.

This is not the first piece of misinformation surrounding the Israeli-Hamas conflict that has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim that Qatar threatened to stop gas supplies to the world if the bombing in Gaza does not stop.