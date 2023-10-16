FACT CHECK: No, Hamas Has Not Surrendered To Israel

A video shared on Facebook claims that the Israel-Hamas conflict has ended with the surrender of Hamas.

Verdict: False

The claim is baseless. No permanent ceasefire has been announced.

Fact Check:

Human Rights Watch has accused Israel of using white phosphorus munition in their conflict in Gaza. These weapons are indiscriminate, causing severe burns. NBC News reports that Israel Defense Force has denied these allegations, saying they have not ‘deployed the use of such munitions.’

The Facebook post, which has been viewed over 500,000 times, claims that the conflict in Gaza has ended. The video shows 8 minutes of clips of Palestinians and Israelis. The caption reads, “War Ended Quickly! The Whole World has Witnessed the Power of Israel! Hamas Desperately Surrenders.”

This claim is baseless. There is no credible news report that suggests the conflict has been resolved. The video shows no sources for these claims, and the commentary in the video does not explain the circumstances of the surrender. (RELATED: Video Of Pakistani Air Force Is Old)

The conflict in Gaza continues as Israel Defense Forces called for all civilians of Gaza City to evacuate. CNN reports that Israel gave the civilians no deadline in their warnings. Furthermore, according to Politico, a ground invasion of Gaza is ‘imminent.’

This is not the first piece of misinformation surrounding the Israeli-Hamas conflict that has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim that Qatar threatened to stop gas supplies to the world if the bombing in Gaza does not stop.