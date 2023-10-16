FACT CHECK: Video Showing People Scale Israeli Border Wall Is Old

A post shared on X claims to show people scaling the Lebanon-Israeli border wall.

An astonishing image of Lebanese people climbing the Israeli barrier with their bare hands pic.twitter.com/kx8ufaRIOu — Sprinter (@Sprinter99800) October 13, 2023

Verdict: Misleading

The video is from 2021, not the recent conflict.

Fact Check:

Hezbollah, a militant group that controls southern Lebanon, has launched missiles into northern Israel in the past week, according to the New York Times. The Biden administration fears that Hezbollah would directly intervene in the Hamas-Israel conflict with ground forces as Israel focuses most of its troops in a potential invasion of Gaza, the outlet reported.

Social media users have been sharing a video of Lebanese people attempting to climb the Israeli border fence. The video’s caption reads,”An astonishing image of Lebanese people climbing the Israeli barrier with their bare hands.”

This video, however, predates the conflict by two years. Through a keyword search and a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video has been circulating since May 2021. One version was shared to X in May 2021.

Check Your Fact could not find the original video on TikTok, but another video that “stitched” the original video is from May 16, 2021. The video was also debunked by Newsweek and Reuters. (RELATED: Video Claiming Showing Israeli Missile Attack On Gaza Predates The Current Conflict)

Check Your Fact has fact-checked several claims from the Israeli-Hamas conflict. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim that Qatar threatened to stop gas supplies to the world if the bombing in Gaza does not stop.

