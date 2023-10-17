FACT CHECK: Video Claiming To Show An Airstrike In Israel Is Actually Footage From Video Game

A video shared on social media purportedly shows an Israeli missile defense system at work.

The New Iron beam in full display. pic.twitter.com/XtnqDoAmUi — ISRAEL MOSSAD (@MOSSADil) October 15, 2023

Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate. The video is from a video game simulation.

Fact Check:

Israeli evacuated citizens that live near the border with Lebanon as Hezbollah claims to be targeting areas of northern Israel, The Guardian reported. The Israeli Defence Force has returned fire on Lebanon as the death toll nears 3,000.

The Twitter post claims to show missile defense systems being used in Israel as Hamas launches an airstrike. The caption reads, “The New Iron beam in full display.”

This post is inaccurate. The video stems from a video game simulator. The video was uploaded to YouTube and the title identifies the footage as a simulation. It reads, “Iron Dome in Action! Overwhelmed – Massive Rocket Barrage – Military Simulation – ArmA 3.”

Arma 3 is a video game that allows users to create military simulations. Online users have used footage from the game to claim to show actual war footage, causing news outlets, such as Axios and PC Gamer, to share information about the game to combat the misinformation. The game’s developer, Bohemia Interactive, shared a post on their blog addressing the situation. (RELATED: No, Video Does Not Show Hamas Faking The Death Of A Palestinian Child)

Israel does have a missile defense system called the Iron Dome. They first acquired the technology in 2011, according to NPR. The tech is constantly being innovated and improved. It is a network of radar detectors that allows the military to intercept incoming missile attacks, CBS reported.

This is not the first piece of misinformation surrounding the Israeli-Hamas conflict that has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim that an Israeli woman was released from Gaza.

Note: Check Your Fact is working to debunk false and misleading claims from the recent event. Please send tips to [email protected].