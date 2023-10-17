FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Israeli Airstrikes In Syria?

An image shared on social media is purportedly a photo of Israeli airstrikes in Syria.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The image is from a missile attack in Gaza.

Fact Check:

President Joe Biden will travel to Israel. CNN reports that the president spent Monday deliberating over the trip. Biden has voiced his support of Israel from the beginning of the recent conflict. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is discussing with Israel the possibility of sending humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The Twitter post claims this image of a skyline view of Syria shows the missile strikes from Israel. The caption reads, “BREAKING NEWS: Israel has bombed Syria. This photo is Israeli Airstikes at Syria’s two main International airports of Damascus and Aleppo.”

This caption is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests this image of a missile attack in Syria. The Associated Press published the image claiming it showed an airstrike in Gaza. NPR also posted the photo claiming it was an attack on Gaza. The photographer Fatima Shbair is a Palestinian journalist based in Gaza City.

Israel has bombed airports in Damascus and Aleppo. Al Jazeera reported that Israel bombed the two main airports in Syria. The operation is believed to have been an attempt to stifle the movement of Iranian supply lines that run through those airports. (RELATED: Video Of Pakistani Air Force Is Old)

This is not the first piece of misinformation surrounding the Israeli-Hamas conflict that has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim that Qatar threatened to stop gas supplies to the world if the bombing in Gaza does not stop.