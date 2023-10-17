FACT CHECK: No, Donald Trump’s Plane Has Not Been Confiscated By A Bank

A video shared on YouTube claims former President Donald Trump’s plane has been taken by a bank.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence for this claim.

Fact Check:

A judge ruling in September found that some of Trump’s business tactics were “deceiving,” according to the Associated Press. A retired bank official testified that Trump obtained hundreds of millions of dollars using financial statements deemed fraudulent in court, ABC News reported.

The YouTube video purports Trump’s plane has been confiscated by a bank. The video shows a man in front of a bookcase making the claim.

The YouTube video’s title reads, “Bank TAKES AWAY Trump’s PRIVATE AIRPLANE After COMPANY SHUT DOWN.” Speaking about Trump, a man in the video says, “He’s been forced to give up his ultimate status symbol, one of the things that made him look and feel and act like a man much richer and much more successful than he ever was in reality.”

The video’s content does not provide evidence for the claim made in the title, however. The video shows a CNN interview with Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, but there is no mention here of Trump’s plane being seized. The YouTube video also includes a clip from The View discussing Trump’s fraud trial, which likewise, does not mention Trump’s plane. (RELATED: Trump Quotes Ilhan Omar’s Comments On Israel In Viral TikTok Video)

There are no credible news reports to corroborate the claim that Trump has had a plane confiscated by a bank.

Check Your Fact has reached out to Trump’s spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.