FACT CHECK: Viral X Image Falsely Purports To Show Israeli Laser Beam

A viral image shared on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, purports to show Israel’s new “Iron Beam” laser beam in action.

JUST IN: Israel will reportedly be using their new “Iron Beam,” a laser beam that can take out enemy rockets. Unconfirmed videos are circulating showing these laser beams are now taking out enemy threats. While an interceptor missile from the Iron Dome costs ~$50,000, the laser… pic.twitter.com/MoKeisg2wB — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 15, 2023

Verdict: False

The image originally stems from Alamy and shows the Sodium Guidestar at the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Starfire Optical Range at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico. Image details provided by Alamy indicate the photo was taken in November 2005.

Fact Check:

President Joe Biden warned Israel against occupying Gaza in a CBS “60 Minutes” interview with Scott Pelley on Sunday, according to CNN. Biden labeled the move a “big mistake” and said Hamas’ “extreme elements” are not representative of all Palestinians, the outlet reported.

“Iron beam in action,” the X post’s caption purports, appearing to show the image of Israel’s new “Iron Beam” laser beam. The claim appears in a reply to another post highlighting the “Iron Beam,” which is used to take out enemy rockets. The post has over 200,000 views as of writing.

The viral X image does not show Israel’s new “Iron Beam” laser beam, however. The image originally stems from Alamy and shows the Sodium Guidestar at the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Starfire Optical Range at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico. Image details provided by Alamy indicate the photo was taken in November 2005.

Likewise, the image featured in the viral X post has not been included in any credible news reports about the Israel-Hamas conflict. In addition, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has not referenced the image on its website or verified social media accounts.

The current Israel-Hamas conflict erupted following a surprise Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, according to Al Jazeera. The attack, which has killed more than 800 Israelis, has prompted Israel to bomb the Gaza Strip, the outlet reported. (RELATED: No, Hamas Has Not Surrendered To Israel)

