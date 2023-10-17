FACT CHECK: Post Falsely Claims Zero Footage Of The Russian-Ukrainian War

A post shared on Instagram claims there is zero footage of the Russian-Ukrainian war despite available videos for the Hamas-Israel conflict.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lazer the Conservative (@lazer_the_conservative)

Verdict: False

There are thousands of videos of the Russian-Ukrainian war available.

Fact Check:

Russia recently released four Ukrainian children after Qatar mediated a deal, according to the Washington Post. Russian President Vladimir Putin also spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently, Reuters reported.

Social media users are claiming that there is zero footage of the Russian-Ukrainian war despite available footage of the Hamas-Israeli fighting. The image partially reads, “Anybody else find it funny that Israel was attacked less than 48 hours ago and already we have hundreds of hours worth of footage but zero footage from the Ukraine war?”

This claim, however, is false. Footage of the conflict is released often by Ukrainian military units, government agencies, open-source intelligence accounts and media outlets. For example, Check Your Fact has seen several videos emerge from the Russian offensive on Ukrainian forces in Avdiika, a town in eastern Ukraine. (RELATED: Video Claiming Showing Israeli Missile Attack On Gaza Predates The Current Conflict)

More footage from the Avdiivka front, including from 2 days ago. The first from Ukraine’s 129th Territorial Defense Brigade shows the aftermath of the same T-80BVM tank loss from earlier in my thread. 13/https://t.co/w6lvx0ZW6rhttps://t.co/zo76ubt00Whttps://t.co/Hy3cbVdwWj pic.twitter.com/ZEvyoKKxRs — Rob Lee (@RALee85) October 12, 2023

#Ukraine: Footage showing a recent Russian attack on Pervomaiske during the ongoing offensive on Avdiivka, #Donetsk Oblast- at least two Russian BMP infantry fighting vehicles and two tanks, including a T-80BVM obr. 2022, were damaged by anti-tank fire and mines. pic.twitter.com/744BxIDiXV — 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) October 12, 2023

#Ukraine: A Russian MT-LB armoured vehicle transporting infantry was taken out of action by a FGM-148 Javelin ATGM strike during the recent Russian attack on Avdiivka, #Donetsk Oblast. pic.twitter.com/iHjSDs4m96 — 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) October 11, 2023

There is also footage published of other fronts, such as a missile strike on a Russian drone pilot position, a loitering drone hitting a Russian TOS-1A thermobaric multiple rocket launcher, and footage published by a Ukrainian brigade fighting in the Bakhmut front.

GeoConfirmed, a volunteer group that geolocates videos of conflicts, has over 20,000 videos in its archive of the Russian-Ukraine conflict. The Center for Information Resilience also tracks the Russian-Ukrainian war with its Eyes on Russia Project in order to “collect and verify videos, photos, satellite imagery or other media related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”