FACT CHECK: Post Falsely Claims Zero Footage Of The Russian-Ukrainian War

Elias Atienza | Senior Reporter

A post shared on Instagram claims there is zero footage of the Russian-Ukrainian war despite available videos for the Hamas-Israel conflict.

Verdict: False

There are thousands of videos of the Russian-Ukrainian war available.

Fact Check:

Russia recently released four Ukrainian children after Qatar mediated a deal, according to the Washington Post. Russian President Vladimir Putin also spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently, Reuters reported.

Social media users are claiming that there is zero footage of the Russian-Ukrainian war despite available footage of the Hamas-Israeli fighting. The image partially reads, “Anybody else find it funny that Israel was attacked less than 48 hours ago and already we have hundreds of hours worth of footage but zero footage from the Ukraine war?”

This claim, however, is false. Footage of the conflict is released often by Ukrainian military units, government agencies, open-source intelligence accounts and media outlets. For example, Check Your Fact has seen several videos emerge from the Russian offensive on Ukrainian forces in Avdiika, a town in eastern Ukraine. (RELATED: Video Claiming Showing Israeli Missile Attack On Gaza Predates The Current Conflict)

There is also footage published of other fronts, such as a missile strike on a Russian drone pilot position, a loitering drone hitting a Russian TOS-1A thermobaric multiple rocket launcher, and footage published by a Ukrainian brigade fighting in the Bakhmut front.

GeoConfirmed, a volunteer group that geolocates videos of conflicts, has over 20,000 videos in its archive of the Russian-Ukraine conflict. The Center for Information Resilience also tracks the Russian-Ukrainian war with its Eyes on Russia Project in order to “collect and verify videos, photos, satellite imagery or other media related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

Misinformation around the Russian-Ukrainian war is not new. Check Your Fact debunked versions of the “zero footage” claim in March 2022, October 2022, and February 2023.

