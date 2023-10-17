FACT CHECK: Video Depicts Failed 2022 Rocket Launch, Not Recent Airstrike On Gaza Hospital

A video shared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, allegedly shows a “failed rocket launch” from Hamas that purportedly caused the collapse of a Gaza hospital on Tuesday.

Verdict: False

The video is miscaptioned. It was actually taken in 2022 and is entirely unrelated to the recent attack on a hospital in Gaza.

Fact Check:

At least 500 people are estimated to have been killed from an explosion on the al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in the Gaza Strip Oct. 17, with the cause of the explosion currently unknown, according to Reuters. Thousands of displaced people were sheltering there, and more victims are still being discovered in the rubble, CNN reports.

A video taken at night appears to show a rocket launch that soars into the air before turning sharply and falling on an urban area. “Another video showing a failed rocket launch from Hamas,” the caption reads.

The video was not taken recently, however. It was originally posted on X in August 2022.

Translated from Hebrew, the caption reads, “This is how it looks like a failed launch of the Islamic Jihad into the Gaza Strip.” At least 14 Palestinians were killed in August 2022 by Hamas-fired rockets that fell short, according to the Associated Press. (RELATED: Does This Image Show Israeli Airstrikes In Syria?)



Check Your Fact has reached out to the United Nations, Israel Defense Forces and Palestinian authorities for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

Note: This is a breaking news event. More information will be added as it is known.