FACT CHECK: Video Does Not Show Hamas Rocket Hitting Gaza Hospital

A video shared on X claims to show a Hamas rocket hitting a Gaza hospital.

CONFIRMED!! Hamas rocket was the one that hit the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/yzluVPDZFJ — Eretz Israel (@EretzIsrael) October 17, 2023

Verdict: False

The video is from 2022. It shows a rocket barrage from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a different organization.

Fact Check:

At least 500 people are estimated to have been killed from an explosion on the al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in the Gaza Strip Oct. 17, with the cause of the explosion currently unknown, according to Reuters. Thousands of displaced people were sheltering there, and more victims are still being discovered in the rubble, CNN reports.

Social media users are sharing a video claiming to show a Hamas rocket hitting the hospital. The video’s caption reads,”CONFIRMED!! Hamas rocket was the one that hit the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City.” (RELATED: Does This Image Show Israeli Airstrikes In Syria?)

This video, however, has been circulating since August 2022 as indicated in the bottom right of the video. Through a keyword search, Check Your Fact found the video was published August 7, 2022 by the Israel Defense Forces on X.

Watch this failed rocket launch which killed children in Gaza. This barrage of rockets was fired by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization in Gaza last night. The rocket in the red circle misfired, killing Palestinian civilians—including children—in Jabaliya in northern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/55zSU3fsRY — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 7, 2022

“Watch this failed rocket launch which killed children in Gaza. This barrage of rockets was fired by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization in Gaza last night. The rocket in the red circle misfired, killing Palestinian civilians—including children—in Jabaliya in northern Gaza,” reads the tweet.

Note: This is a breaking news event. More information will be added as it is known.