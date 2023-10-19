FACT CHECK: No, Turkish President Did Not Threaten To Intervene In Israel-Hamas Conflict

A post shared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, claims Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan threatened to intervene in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

🇮🇱🇹🇷 Turkish President Erdogan has THREATENED to intervene in the Israeli war on Gaza: “I call on all humanity to take action to stop this unprecedented brutality in the Gaza Strip. If not, we will do it.” pic.twitter.com/POGh16wnTe — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) October 18, 2023

Verdict: False

There is no evidence for this claim. Erdoğan’s actual statement does not mention intervening in the conflict.

Fact Check:

A State Department official has resigned following the way President Joe Biden has handled the Israel-Hamas conflict, according to CNN. Josh Paul expressed in a LinkedIn post that he disagrees with the response Israel is taking to the conflict and America’s support for it, the outlet reported.

An X post shows an image of Erdoğan along with the claim, “Turkish President Erdogan has THREATENED to intervene in the Israeli war on Gaza: ‘I call on all humanity to take action to stop this unprecedented brutality in the Gaza Strip. If not, we will do it,'” the post reads.

The claim is inaccurate. There are no credible news reports about Erdoğan threatening to intervene.

Erdoğan did make a statement on X. Once translated from Turkish, his statement actually reads, “Hitting a hospital containing women, children and innocent civilians is the latest example of Israel’s attacks devoid of the most basic human values. I invite all humanity to take action to stop this unprecedented brutality in Gaza.” He did not imply that he intends to intervene.

İçerisinde kadınların, çocukların, masum sivillerin olduğu bir hastaneyi vurmak, İsrail’in en temel insani değerlerden yoksun saldırılarının son örneğidir. Gazze’de yaşanan ve tarihte benzeri olmayan bu vahşeti durdurmak için tüm insanlığı harekete geçmeye davet ediyorum. — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) October 17, 2023

The claim was posted by an X user named Jackson Hinkle, who Check Your Fact has debunked several times in the past few months. (RELATED: Video Does Not Show The Turkish President Telling The U.S. To Stay Out Of The Israel-Hamas Conflict)

Check Your Fact has reached out to an Erdoğan spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

Note: Check Your Fact is worki ng to debunk false and misleading claims from the recent event. Please send tips to [email protected].