FACT CHECK: Did UPenn Students Chant “We Want Jewish Genocide”?

A video shared on social media purportedly shows University of Pennsylvania students protesting and chanting “we want Jewish genocide.”

Students at UPenn gathered today chanting “We want Jewish genocide” and claimed all Israelis massacred by Hamas on October 7th were legitimate targets of resistance. pic.twitter.com/aoJDiMNMnG — קובי ברדה-Kobby Barda (@kobbybarda) October 18, 2023

Verdict: False

The chant was misheard.

Fact Check:

Protesters occupied part of the A Capitol Hill House office building on Tuesday, 300 protestors were arrested, CBS News reported. The cease-fire protest was organized by a Jewish anti-Zionist group and three people were then charged with assaulting police officers.

The Twitter post purports to show a clip of protesters chanting about the Israel-Hamas conflict. The caption claims students are shouting anti-Semitic chants. The caption reads, “Students at UPenn gathered today chanting ‘We want Jewish genocide’ and claimed all Israelis massacred by Hamas on October 7th were legitimate targets of resistance.”

The caption is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests these students were chanting the anti-Semitic message. The students protest group clarified their chant claiming that they were saying, “Israel, Israel, you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PAO (@penn.against.the.occupation)

The Anti-Defamation League also defended the students claiming that they were chanting a common refrain at anti-Israel rallies. (RELATED: Video Of Pakistani Air Force Is Old)

This is not the first piece of misinformation surrounding the Israeli-Hamas conflict that has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim that Presidential candidate Nikki Haley has called for the U.S. to take in refugees from Gaza.

Note: Check Your Fact is worki ng to debunk false and misleading claims from the recent event. Please send tips to [email protected].