FACT CHECK: Does Video Show Recent Arrests Of Pro-Palestine Jews In Israel?

A video shared on social media purportedly shows Israeli police arresting Jewish supporters of Palestinian rights recently.

ZIONIST ISRAELI POLICE RAIDING A SYNAGOGUE TO ARREST JEWISH YOUTH WHO SUPPORT PALESTINIAN RIGHTS Zionism is antisemitism#Gazagenocide pic.twitter.com/iBQYJr7YF3 — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) October 15, 2023

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The video predates the current conflict in Gaza.

Fact Check:

The United Nations secretary-general has stated that the U.N. is working with Gaza and Israel to confirm conditions for the humanitarian aid to the people in Gaza, according to CNBC News. President Joe Biden addressed the nation recently and called for humanitarian support in Gaza, the Associated Press reported.

The Twitter post appears to show Israeli police raiding a synagogue to arrest young Jewish anti-Zionists. The caption reads, “ZIONIST ISRAELI POLICE RAIDING A SYNAGOGUE TO ARREST JEWISH YOUTH WHO SUPPORT PALESTINIAN RIGHTS Zionism is antisemitism

The caption is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests this video was taken recently. A longer version of the video was uploaded to YouTube in Dec. 2021. The video’s title translated by Google reads, “During a police raid to remove graffiti of Palestinian flags in the Mea Shearim neighborhood, the police entered the Stiblach Toledot Avraham Yitzchak and violently picked up an innocent young man who had just finished praying. The incident happened on Wednesday the 27th of 2015 at 9:00 in the morning.”

The video claims to show an incident that occurred in 2015, However, judging from the use of masks by the police suggest that is not accurate. Reports at the time claim that the synagogue was raided and members were arrested for violating mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Times of Israel reported. The outlet reported 20 people were detained for not following lockdown mandates. (RELATED: Video Of Pakistani Air Force Is Old)

This is not the first piece of misinformation surrounding the Israeli-Hamas conflict that has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim that Presidential candidate Nikki Haley has called for the U.S. to take in refugees from Gaza.

Note: Check Your Fact is worki ng to debunk false and misleading claims from the recent event. Please send tips to [email protected].