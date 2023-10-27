FACT CHECK: Post Falsely Claims Bill Gates’ ‘Air Vaccine’ Has Been Approved For Use Against ‘Non-Consenting Humans’

A screenshot of an article shared on Facebook claims Microsoft founder Bill Gates has purportedly funded an mRNA “air vaccine,” which has been approved for use against non-consenting humans.

Verdict: False

The claim is false and stems from an Oct. 3 article published on “The People’s Voice,” a website known for spreading “fake news.” A researcher who conducted a study that was mischaracterized in the article denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph recently revealed that Gates used to fly in economy class on airplanes despite being wealthy enough to afford first class, according to the Hindustan Times. Randolph said Gates made the decision to fly in economy class because he didn’t consider first class to be “good value,” the outlet reported.

“Bill Gates mRNA’ Air Vaccine’ Approved for Use Against Non-Consenting Humans,” the article’s headline purports. “Bill Gates’ latest venture to mass vaccinate billions of people around the globe with his mRNA’ air vaccine’ has been given the green-light by multiple governments. The air vaccine will ‘indiscriminately’ force jab the entire planet with mRNA, delivering the toxic chemicals straight into a person’s lungs,” the post’s caption reads in part.

The claim is false and stems from an Oct. 3 article published on “The People’s Voice,” a website known for spreading “fake news.” A “Liability Disclaimer” included on the site’s “Terms of Use” page indicates it “makes no representations about the suitability, reliability, availability, timeliness, and accuracy of the information, software, products, services and related graphics contained on the site for any purpose.”

The site, which has previously been known as “NewsPunch” and “YourNewsWire,” is described as “one of the most well-known purveyors of fake news online,” according to a 2019 article from Mashable. (RELATED: Did Bill Clinton And Pope Francis Call For “Urgent Depopulation” To Save The Planet?”)

The article makes the claim based on an August 2023 study published in Science Translational Medicine. The research team administered an intranasal COVID-19 vaccine to mice and found the mRNA was “efficiently translated into protein in the lungs of mice with limited evidence of toxicity,” according to the same study.

Likewise, there are no credible news reports suggesting Gates has funded an mRNA “air vaccine.” In addition, the claim is neither repeated on Gates’ website nor on his verified social media accounts.

Dr. Mark W. Saltzman, one of the researchers who conducted the mRNA study, denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

“That post does not accurately represent the aims of our study,” Saltzman said.

“Our basic science study found that mRNA molecules delivered intranasally to the lungs of research animals can be used to effectively vaccinate against the COVID virus. Contrary to reports on social media, an airborne technique would not work in humans and our study did not involve humans. Humans must receive a controlled dose that is administered directly into the nose. All of the funding sources for this research are listed in the Science Translational Medicine article at this link . There was no funding from Bill Gates or his foundation,” he added.

Check Your Fact has contacted Gates via the Gates Foundation for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.